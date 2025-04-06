CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,409,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,944,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,917,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,506,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hologic by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,403,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,035 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Hologic by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,580,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,463 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,911,000 after purchasing an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

