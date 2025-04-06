Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAX. Quarry LP grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

MediaAlpha Price Performance

NYSE MAX opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.11.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

