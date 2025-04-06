Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Takes $177,000 Position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mayville Engineering by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 122,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 58,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,132 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 44.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Price Performance

NYSE:MEC opened at $12.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.86 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mayville Engineering from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers.

