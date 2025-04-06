Trek Financial LLC Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $4,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000.

NYSEARCA SFLR opened at $29.84 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a market cap of $686.32 million, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

