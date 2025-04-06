Aristides Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,054 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 357.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after buying an additional 47,418 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK opened at $7.47 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $337.97 million, a PE ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Mitek Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Edward H. West acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $506,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,550. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

