Aristides Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC)

Aristides Capital LLC decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,147 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Price Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $48.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

