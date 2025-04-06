Fmr LLC Lowers Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Fmr LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,383,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 863,102 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,310,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of SAP by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

SAP Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $249.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $306.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.26. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $175.08 and a 52-week high of $293.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

