Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.50 and last traded at C$28.05, with a volume of 99907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.28.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.59, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -219.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other news, Director Jeffrey Miles Blidner bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$317,800.00.

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

