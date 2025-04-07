Viking (VIK) and Its Competitors Critical Analysis

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Viking to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.8% of Viking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viking and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viking -10.97% N/A -1.53% Viking Competitors 74.46% 15.43% 6.58%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viking $5.33 billion -$1.86 billion 131.27 Viking Competitors $4.43 billion $276.48 million 48.29

This table compares Viking and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viking has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Viking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Viking and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viking 0 5 12 0 2.71 Viking Competitors 398 1470 2366 106 2.50

Viking presently has a consensus target price of $46.29, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 62.14%. Given Viking’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viking has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Viking peers beat Viking on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

