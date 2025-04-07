iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $132.93 and last traded at $133.34, with a volume of 172226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

iShares MSCI World ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,423,000 after purchasing an additional 535,132 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,886,000 after buying an additional 256,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 279,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,523,000 after buying an additional 192,199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,715,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 264,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,173,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI World ETF

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

