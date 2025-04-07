goeasy (TSE:GSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$134.01 and last traded at C$135.64, with a volume of 24692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$141.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$223.00.

Get goeasy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on goeasy

goeasy Trading Down 1.0 %

goeasy Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63, a current ratio of 82.04 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$162.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$170.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.