iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.48 and last traded at $99.48, with a volume of 33235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.26.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,747,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9,889.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after buying an additional 195,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,642,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

