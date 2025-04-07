GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Holdings Raised by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1,436.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in GATX by 4.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 90,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of GATX by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in GATX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at GATX
In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $786,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
GATX Stock Performance
GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GATX Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.40%.
GATX Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
