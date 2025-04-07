Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 253.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WOOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $2.86 on Monday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.74.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

