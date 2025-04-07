Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 4,703 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $33,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,770.96. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Arteris stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.64.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 36.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arteris by 18.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 321.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 597,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

AIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

