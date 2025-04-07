Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) COO Laurent R. Moll Sells 4,703 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent R. Moll sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $33,485.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 482,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,770.96. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Arteris stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $245.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $12.64.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Arteris had a negative return on equity of 828.71% and a negative net margin of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Arteris from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.
Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.
