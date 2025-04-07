Shaun Verner Sells 300,000 Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Verner sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$72,300.00 ($43,293.41).

Syrah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45. The company has a market cap of $260.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia, China, Europe, India, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Balama and Vidalia segments. The company’s flagship project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in Cabo Delgado Province, Mozambique.

