Shaun Verner Sells 300,000 Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (ASX:SYR – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Verner sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$72,300.00 ($43,293.41).
Syrah Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45. The company has a market cap of $260.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
