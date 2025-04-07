Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Purchases C$151,200.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Shares of JOY opened at C$1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Journey Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.05.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

About Journey Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.