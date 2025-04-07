Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Director Purchases C$151,200.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Director Alexander G. Verge bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.68 per share, with a total value of C$151,200.00.
Journey Energy Stock Performance
Shares of JOY opened at C$1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.97 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Journey Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$4.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.05.
About Journey Energy
