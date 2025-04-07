Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research firms have commented on RZLT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rezolute to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

In related news, Director Wladimir Hogenhuis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,154.90. This trade represents a 14.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nevan C. Elam bought 12,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $35,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,739.15. The trade was a 5.81 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 39,060 shares of company stock worth $130,694 over the last 90 days. 18.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Rezolute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolute during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 11.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Rezolute in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RZLT opened at $2.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $153.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.97. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.19.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Rezolute will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

