Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Major Shareholder Sells $99,562.50 in Stock

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fintech Holdings Corp. Atlas sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,165.36. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Quantum Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79. Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

About Quantum Fintech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

