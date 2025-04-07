Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH) Major Shareholder Sells $99,562.50 in Stock

Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fintech Holdings Corp. Atlas sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $99,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,165.36. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Quantum Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of Quantum Fintech Acquisition stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79. Quantum Fintech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $99.00.
About Quantum Fintech Acquisition
