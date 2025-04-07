Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 5,722 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.2488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

