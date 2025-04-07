Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 411,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 206.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,749,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,293,000 after purchasing an additional 268,326 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Eagle Outfitters

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.