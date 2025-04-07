Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Buys C$43,757.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.65 per share, with a total value of C$43,757.00.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total value of C$105,050.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$139,761.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.32.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 6.7 %

CNQ stock opened at C$39.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$37.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.