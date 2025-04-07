Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Buys C$43,757.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut bought 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.65 per share, with a total value of C$43,757.00.
Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 2,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.02, for a total value of C$105,050.00.
- On Thursday, February 6th, Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total value of C$139,761.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Stephen W. Laut acquired 942 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.32.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 6.7 %
CNQ stock opened at C$39.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$37.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.
