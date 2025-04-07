32,734 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Medifast by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 59,702 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $13.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 million, a P/E ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MED

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.