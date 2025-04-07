Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $32,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Littelfuse by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $152.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.29 and a 52-week high of $275.58.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.