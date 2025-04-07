White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of WTM opened at $1,773.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1,665.71 and a 1-year high of $2,023.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,878.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,875.97.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.11%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

