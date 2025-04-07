WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.34 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 26611 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.68.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

