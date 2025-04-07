NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 9064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

