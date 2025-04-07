Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 198469 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073,915 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,871,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,981,000 after purchasing an additional 225,589 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,057,000 after buying an additional 461,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,592,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,088,000 after buying an additional 182,083 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

