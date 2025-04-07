Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.23 and last traded at $29.32, with a volume of 531459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

