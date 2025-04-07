Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 1856924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.
Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.
Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.
