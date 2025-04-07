Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $39.67, with a volume of 1856924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,930.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 28,403,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,932,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,775,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,362,000 after buying an additional 1,795,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,133,000 after acquiring an additional 339,940 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,701,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,591,000.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

