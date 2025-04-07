SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 398324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

