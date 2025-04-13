3,028 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by Optimize Financial Inc

Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 271,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,876,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL opened at $92.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.