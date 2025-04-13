Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,503,000 after buying an additional 418,642 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.82, for a total value of $234,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,077.26. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 700 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 177,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,326,660. This trade represents a 0.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,280 shares of company stock worth $8,085,170 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE:GWRE opened at $190.90 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 530.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

