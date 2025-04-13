Royal Bank of Canada Cuts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $116.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $104.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. RPM International has a 12-month low of $95.28 and a 12-month high of $141.79.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.15). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 829.8% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in RPM International by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

