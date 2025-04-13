Barr E S & Co. Sells 2,703 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises approximately 2.2% of Barr E S & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $36,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield by 3,360.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 308,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after purchasing an additional 299,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Brookfield Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:BN opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.01 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

