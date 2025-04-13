Giverny Capital Inc. Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Giverny Capital Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $156.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $813.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.21 and a 200 day moving average of $190.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

