Cerity Partners LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after acquiring an additional 156,438 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,695 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,151,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,148 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,401,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,698,000 after purchasing an additional 224,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

