Covestor Ltd Has $105,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 311.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 234,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 15,342 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 209.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 58,993 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.60.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

