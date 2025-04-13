Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Holdings Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 806.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TRIP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 1.6 %

TRIP stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 581.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.02 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

