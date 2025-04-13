Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $9,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,088.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 996.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $70.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.86 and a twelve month high of $87.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

