Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 27,893 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,893 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
