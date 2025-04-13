WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.