WealthTrust Axiom LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.90.
Comcast Price Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 31.81%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
