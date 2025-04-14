Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Invests $19.66 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 347,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,663,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 41,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $50.68 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently -56.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

