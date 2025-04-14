Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $178.31 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average of $194.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

