iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,816 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth $3,193,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,503,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,824,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

