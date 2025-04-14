XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in XPO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in XPO by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in XPO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPO. Benchmark upped their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on XPO from $170.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO David J. Bates bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XPO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $93.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.09 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

