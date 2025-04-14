Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 87,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,552,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,400,000 after buying an additional 111,623 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,662,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 322,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,532,000 after buying an additional 158,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,713,000 after buying an additional 143,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

UDR Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE UDR opened at $39.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 688.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.12.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

