Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 58,175 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,175 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $4,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 245.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $22.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.1057 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.