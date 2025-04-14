Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.73% of Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF worth $114,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,908,000.

Get Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

QQA stock opened at $44.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.44 million and a P/E ratio of 30.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.33. Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (QQA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the NASDAQ-100 Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection QQA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF (NASDAQ:QQA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.