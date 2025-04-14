Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $120.61 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.84 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.13. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

